GW Danville's Graves scampers to week 3 honors

DANVILLE, Va. - George Washington Danville knows they are usually in for a war when Jefferson Forest lines up against them. That includes last year's bitter 27-21 defeat.



Friday night senior eagle Wesley Graves decided to fly above the rest. The running back was unstoppable. Graves has 22 carries for 217 yards and a full six pack of touchdowns.

He racked up five on the ground, and another as a reciever on a 35 yard swing pass that went the distance as well in the 50-21 GW Danville win over JF. His touchdown runs were 6, 17, 3, 31 and 30 yards.

The senior back is one of the main reasons GW is averaging 49 points per game this year.

The Eagles move to 2-1 on the season..against a quality opponent. And Wesley Graves is our Week 3 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.