Patriots' Cook captures Week 5 honors

ROANOKE, Va. - Patrick Henry had never played William Byrd before, and senior all-purpose athlete Jalen Cook made sure he left a lasting first impression. Cook is normally a workhorse running back and return specialist. On Friday night he showed football skills in all areas.

Cook returned an interception 99 yards for a score, and also turned in an 88 yard kickoff return for touchdown in the Patrick Henry win over the Terriers. The talented senior also rushed for 48 yards and caught a pass for 13 more to total 248 all-purpose yards for the Patriots.



Coach Alan Fiddler's team moves to 4-1 on the season, and senior star Jalen Cook is your 1st and 10 Player of the Week for Week five.

