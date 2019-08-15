Rockbridge football striving for perfection

LEXINGTON, Va. - Head coach Mark Poston's Wildcats are coming off a 6-5 season and a playoff berth out of the Valley district. They're returning good numbers and good talent, including a former "1st and 10" Player of the Week in quarterback Ty Ruley.

Poston's air raid offense was shut down in the first round of the playoffs a year ago which is a situation they are busy correcting, beginning with the mental game.

"This year's team is very coachable. They listen, and we got a smart football team, and that's kind of surprising because of how young we are," Poston said. "We're very, very coachable, and the kids have listened. They know the system works, and they believe in it."

"Like a coach says, stupid people make stupid mistakes," wide receiver Elijah Rogers said. "To win the game you got to be smart, you got be locked in at all times, just catching the ball, having a good quarterback to throw the ball, make sure to read, to write, everyone spaced out and ready to roll."

The playoffs are still in the back of the team's minds.

"Last year, we really wanted to go further than what we ended up doing," offensive lineman Noah Lawhorne said. "We finished in the first round, and none of us are happy with it. We want to go further this year and we're ready to put in the work to get there."

Rockbridge Co. opens at rival Parry McCluer on August 30.

