46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

46ºF

Sports

Virginia Tech, Virginia kickoff set for Black Friday at noon

Virginia last won the Commonwealth Cup in 2003

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hokies, Cavaliers, College Sports, ACC, Football
Defensive lineman Vinny Mihota #99 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with the Commonwealth Cup following the victory against the Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – We knew the Commonwealth Cup would be the end of the regular season for Virginia Tech and Virginia, but now, we know what time the 101st matchup between these two rivals will begin.

Virginia Tech announced Monday morning that the Hokies quest for a 16th straight Commonwealth Cup will begin at noon on ABC.

Virginia Tech won its seventh game Saturday, shutting out Georgia Tech, 45-0, raising the team’s record to 7-3 and becoming bowl eligible.

The Cavaliers are also 7-3 and are currently 5-0 at home on the season.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.