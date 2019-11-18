Virginia Tech, Virginia kickoff set for Black Friday at noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – We knew the Commonwealth Cup would be the end of the regular season for Virginia Tech and Virginia, but now, we know what time the 101st matchup between these two rivals will begin.

Virginia Tech announced Monday morning that the Hokies quest for a 16th straight Commonwealth Cup will begin at noon on ABC.

Virginia Tech won its seventh game Saturday, shutting out Georgia Tech, 45-0, raising the team’s record to 7-3 and becoming bowl eligible.

The Cavaliers are also 7-3 and are currently 5-0 at home on the season.