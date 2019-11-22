ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, Magna Vista will head to Northside in a 2- vs. 3-seed battle in Region 3D. Last week, Northside handled Abingdon by 20 points to move into the Region 3D semifinals at 8-3.

The Vikings have a pair of one-score losses to area powers Salem and Lord Botetourt and suffered a two-touchdown loss to Class 4 Pulaski to open the season.

The last time these two teams matched up was in 2014 under then Vikings head coach Burt Torrence.

“We have a real close-knit group of kids. They play real well together. We’re excited about playing Magna Vista. They’ve got a great team, they will bring a lot of people,” head coach Scott Fisher said. “They’re very athletic, they go up and get the football, tackle in space. It will be a good game. We do a good job upfront. Defense and offensive fronts do a real good job, our skill guys are playing real well, and we’re fairly healthy.”

The Warriors come in 8-3 with plenty of playoff history including a state title back in 2015.

The game starts at 7 p.m.