CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Soon, we’ll know who will take home the Commonwealth Cup in the 101st matchup between Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia. Not only does the winner get bragging rights, but the victor will also take the ACC Coastal crown and face Clemson in the ACC Championship on Dec. 7 in Charlotte.

Friday’s game began with an opening drive by UVA that saw quarterback Bryce Perkins convert two third downs with his legs, racking up 70 yards rushing in just four carries.

Perkins 39-yard touchdown run with 12:14 remaining in the first quarter put the Cavaliers up 6-0, with Brian Delaney missing the PAT.

The Hokies then went three-and-out in their first possession of the game.

On the ensuing UVA drive, Perkins was hit hard while trying to pass on third down, which resulted in an interception by Chamarri Conner. Tech then drove the ball 54 yards, but failed to get into the endzone, settling for a 21-yard Brian Johnson field goal to cut their deficit in half, now trailing 6-3 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

After allowing the field goal, UVA wasted no time scoring. A three-play, 75-yard, 54-second drive ended with a 67-yard touchdown run by who other than Perkins. The Cavs increased their lead to 13-3 with 2:32 remaining in the first quarter.