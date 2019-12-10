Hokies roll past Gardner-Webb 87-65 Sunday afternoon

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Four players registered double figures and Tech’s defense ramped up in the second half as the Hokies defeated Gardner-Webb 87-65 at Cassell Coliseum Sunday afternoon. The win, Tech’s eighth of the season, signaled the final home game of 2019, where the Hokies have now defeated 58 consecutive non-conference opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs fell to 3-3 on the season. It wasn’t always a blowout on Carilion Clinic Court as Gardner-Webb started the game making shots, to which the Hokies had to respond and did so, leading by three after the first quarter. Carley Plentovich, and her sister Savannah kept the Bulldogs within arm’s reach as the pair combined for 34 points in the game.

Tech held a four-point lead at halftime a product of their high shooting percentage (48%) but they also turned the ball over 13 times, allowing Gardner-Webb to hang around. The Hokies were back to their best after the break, scoring 13 of the first 15 points in the third quarter and would not look back, leading by as many as 24 in the game.

The Hokies will have 12 days between contests as the student-athletes complete fall exams. The next time on the court will be December 20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico in the Coqui Classic.

Tech will return to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, January 5 to take on North Carolina on ACC Network Extra. Tipoff for that contest is set for 2 p.m.