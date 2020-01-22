Virginia Tech complete 2020 football schedule unveiled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Mark your calendars Virginia Tech fans!

Sept. 5 is the season opener as the Hokies host the Liberty Flames.

After that, Penn State, who finished this past season ranked No. 9, will come to Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.

Other highlights of the 2020 campaign include:

Thursday night home game against Boston College on Oct. 22

Friday night game at Pitt on Nov. 6

Hosting Miami and Virginia on Nov. 14, Nov. 28, respectively

Tech enters this season looking to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak, which currently stands at 27, and ranks as third-longest bowl streak in college football history.

Here’s the complete Hokies schedule (Game times were not released on Wednesday.)