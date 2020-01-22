34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

34ºF

Sports

Virginia Tech complete 2020 football schedule unveiled

Hokies host Penn State, Miami, UVA; among others

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Hokies, College Sports, NCAA, Football
Head coach Justin Fuente of the Virginia Tech Hokies huddles with his team prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
Head coach Justin Fuente of the Virginia Tech Hokies huddles with his team prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) (2019 Michael Shroyer)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Mark your calendars Virginia Tech fans!

Sept. 5 is the season opener as the Hokies host the Liberty Flames.

After that, Penn State, who finished this past season ranked No. 9, will come to Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.

Other highlights of the 2020 campaign include:

  • Thursday night home game against Boston College on Oct. 22
  • Friday night game at Pitt on Nov. 6
  • Hosting Miami and Virginia on Nov. 14, Nov. 28, respectively

Tech enters this season looking to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak, which currently stands at 27, and ranks as third-longest bowl streak in college football history.

Here’s the complete Hokies schedule (Game times were not released on Wednesday.)

DateOpponent
Sept. 5Liberty
Sept. 12Penn State
Sept. 19@ Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 26North Alabama
Oct. 3Georgia Tech
Oct. 10@ North Carolina
Oct. 22 (Thursday)Boston College
Oct. 31@ Louisville
Nov. 6 (Friday)@ Pittsburgh
Nov. 14Miami
Nov. 21@ Duke
Nov. 28Virginia

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: