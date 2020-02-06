National Signing Day 2020: Area athletes put pen to paper Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – E.C. Glass had six athletes sign their National Letter of Intent today.

Xavius Hager, Football- West Virginia State

Jadam Merriman, Football- Glenville State

Robert Wheat, Football- Liberty University

Tyler Paige, Football- Averett University

DreSean Kendrick, Football- William and Mary

Holden Fretz, Football- University of Charleston

Ellisa Eckert, Swimming- Gardner-Webb

Jefferson Forest is sending two football players off to the next level.

Dyson Yuille, Football- University of Charleston WV

Aubrey Franklin, Football- Emory and Henry

Glenvar had four football players make career moves.

Brady Loder, Football- Bridgewater

Colby Street, Football- Frostburg State

Julius Asbury, Football- Ferrum College

Cody Gibson, Football- Ferrum College

Blacksburg had four student athletes sign letters of intent.

Zenna Carson, Lacrosse- Guilford College

Abigail Reilley, Swimming- Mary Washington

Alexander Mills, Boys Soccer- Emory University

Tate Pospichal, Boys Soccer- VMI

Salem High had 13 signees, including these four headliners:

Katie Evans, Girls Soccer- Penn State

Libby Bowman, Girls Lacrosse- Radford

Park Stallard, Baseball- Virginia Tech

Nick Lawson, Boys Swimming- NC State.

And a few more schools with signing day events on Wednesday.

Dylan Hairfield, Bassett Football, Concord University

Ryan North, Brookville Football, Hampden-Sydney

Kip Green, Radford Football, Coastal Carolina.