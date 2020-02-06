National Signing Day 2020: Area athletes put pen to paper Wednesday
E.C. Glass, Glenvar among schools with athletes heading to the next level
ROANOKE, Va. – E.C. Glass had six athletes sign their National Letter of Intent today.
Xavius Hager, Football- West Virginia State
Jadam Merriman, Football- Glenville State
Robert Wheat, Football- Liberty University
Tyler Paige, Football- Averett University
DreSean Kendrick, Football- William and Mary
Holden Fretz, Football- University of Charleston
Ellisa Eckert, Swimming- Gardner-Webb
Jefferson Forest is sending two football players off to the next level.
Dyson Yuille, Football- University of Charleston WV
Aubrey Franklin, Football- Emory and Henry
Glenvar had four football players make career moves.
Brady Loder, Football- Bridgewater
Colby Street, Football- Frostburg State
Julius Asbury, Football- Ferrum College
Cody Gibson, Football- Ferrum College
Blacksburg had four student athletes sign letters of intent.
Zenna Carson, Lacrosse- Guilford College
Abigail Reilley, Swimming- Mary Washington
Alexander Mills, Boys Soccer- Emory University
Tate Pospichal, Boys Soccer- VMI
Salem High had 13 signees, including these four headliners:
Katie Evans, Girls Soccer- Penn State
Libby Bowman, Girls Lacrosse- Radford
Park Stallard, Baseball- Virginia Tech
Nick Lawson, Boys Swimming- NC State.
And a few more schools with signing day events on Wednesday.
Dylan Hairfield, Bassett Football, Concord University
Ryan North, Brookville Football, Hampden-Sydney
Kip Green, Radford Football, Coastal Carolina.
