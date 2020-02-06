Virginia’s defense stifles Clemson 51-44

Braxton Key scored 19 points and hit two critical 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes as Virginia beat Clemson 51-44. It’s the Cavaliers’ 10th straight win in the series. Key also grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia. The reigning national champions have won three straight since losing four times in a five-game span. Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the Tigers. Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, but Key made a 3-pointer each time.