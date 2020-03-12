ACC tournament restricting fans from remaining games amid coronavirus outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – Officials are making major changes to the remainder of the ACC Tournament in response to the “rapidly changing landscape” regarding the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ACC announced Wednesday that it is restricting fan access to the games, saying the games will be played with “only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

ACC officials said they made the decision after consulting with the league’s president and athletic directors.

The tournament championship game will be played on Saturday.