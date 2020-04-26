Washington Redskins have successful weekend, draft eight players, including #2 overall Chase Young

LANDOVER, Md. – The first pick of the weekend started with Ohio State’s Chase Young, who was drafted 2nd overall.

“If we can create that type of immediate disruption, it’s going to help the back seven,” Rivera said. “I believe we’ve taken the guy that will impact not just his position group, not just the linebackers, not just the [defensive backs], but I think the entire football team.”

Next, the Washington Redskins selected Antonio Gibson in the third round (No. 66 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gibson (6-0, 228 pounds) played two seasons at East Central Community College before transferring to the University of Memphis in 2018. He caught 44 passes for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Tigers while averaging 19 yards per catch. He had 50 receptions for 871 yards at 13 touchdowns at East Central.

In the fourth round, the Washington Redskins selected Saahdiq Charles (No. 108 overall).

Charles (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) grew up in New Orleans before settling in Mississippi following the devastation from Hurricane Katrina. Charles committed to LSU and immediately appeared in 13 games (nine starts), including seven at left tackle, en route to earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors. After a sophomore season during which he started 10 games at left tackle, Charles was a part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best unit in 2019.

Then, the Washington Redskins selected wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden in the fourth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gandy-Golden (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) grew up in Dallas, Georgia, and played at Paulding County High School where he had 119 receptions for 1,974 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. Gandy-Golden immediately became an important piece of the Flames’ offense with 21 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Over the next three seasons, Gandy-Golden had at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his senior season third among FBS receivers in receptions (79) and yards (1,396).

With the 156th pick, the Washington Redskins selected San Diego State center Keith Ismael in the fifth round.

Ismael (6-foot-3, 309 pounds) was a three-time All-Mountain West performer with the Aztecs. He earned second-team honors as a redshirt freshman during which he started eight games at center and filled in at right guard because of an injury. He garnered first-team All-Conference honors the past two seasons, starting 25 games during that stretch.

During Ismael’s time with San Diego State, the Aztecs had back-to-back 2,000-yard rushers in 2017 and 2018.

The Washington Redskins also selected linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the fifth round (No. 162 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft

Hudson (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) played in 44 games at Michigan and recorded 225 tackles, including 114 solo and 23 for a loss. He had 10 sacks in four seasons while grabbing two interceptions and deflecting 14 passes.

The Washington Redskins finally selected Kamren Curl in the seventh round (No. 216 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Curl (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) was a three-year starter at Arkansas and played strong safety the past two seasons. After playing in 12 games at cornerback because of injury as a freshman, he moved over to safety and recorded 53 tackles and five pass breakups across 11 contests.

Curl’s best season came in 2019, when he made a career-high 76 tackles (46 solo) and led the Razorbacks with two interceptions. He also totaled four tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He decided after the season to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.