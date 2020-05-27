Galax coach Mark Dixon headed to Pulaski

Dublin, Va. – Pulaski County has brought in another heavyweight to lead their tradition rich football program. Former UVA and NFL offensive lineman Mark Dixon takes over in Dublin.

Dixon comes to the Cougars from Galax, where he compiled a staggering 101-35 mark in his ten years at the helm.

He led the Maroon Tide to a state championship in 2015 and a state runner-up finish in both in 2011 and 2019. Galax won six region championships in ten seasons with Dixon on the sidelines.

Dixon’s football background is as illustrious as they come. He played offensive guard at the University of Virginia from 1989-1993. He went on to compete for nine seasons in pro ball including five years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

“We feel very fortunate to have a coach the caliber of Mark Dixon. He is a proven winner and comes highly recommended” says Scott Vest, PCHS Athletic Director in a release by the school. “There were many qualified applicants for this position, but Dixon emerged as the best fit to lead our football program.”

Dixon replaces the departed Stephen James, who left after six seasons to take a teaching position at his alma mater, George Wythe.