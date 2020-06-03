Fleming football sending 40 percent of their senior roster to next level

Roanoke, Va. – It’s a number we like to talk about, and the larger it gets, the better off we all are. Forty percent of William Fleming’s senior class is headed to play football in college.



Daequan Nichols is a versatile talent, passing for 1000 yards and 8 touchdowns, and catching five as well. He’s headed to James Madison University.

“It makes us feel great knowing that we have this many people are determined --not just to go to college but to play sports in college. It’s a beautiful thing, because not many people get that feeling. Not many people get to play at the next level,” Nichols said.



“It feels amazing I just feel like from going oh and turn my sophomore year just keep building up and now I’m here and I’m going to college I never thought that it could really happen but now it’s happening so it feels good,” Payne said.