Where are they now: Jason White on jumping to new heights

ROANOKE, Va. – We first introduced you to Jason White in 2017, when he was jumping to new heights as a Cave Spring Knight. He left his own legacy in Roanoke County by breaking the school’s triple jump record that was set by Roanoke native and former NFL star, Tiki Barber.

As he took his talents north to Shenandoah University, White held on to core values he had come to cherish.

“I still keep that dedication, learning it from high school. Setting goals in school and out of school and I took it to college and it helped a lot,” White said.

“I keep my mind straight and keep my mind focused."

White’s initial goal when arriving on campus, was simple.

“Get that school record. I wanted to just go ahead and get my name on the board so I had to,” said White.

He did so within the first two meets of his college career, then did it again as a sophomore at the ODAC Championships with a jump of 13.92 meters. White set high personal expectations early in his career because as he tells it, there’s always more work to be done.

“Being more consistent at the higher jumping level is going to help me. I’m trying to lift more as well and put more weight on,” said White.

The former Knight was ranked second nationally before a hamstring injury prevented him from competing on the national stage. And though the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the outdoor season, it has given White more time to fully recover. Just a minor setback for a major comeback, for this dedicated Hornet.

Being more productive and staying active and again keeping my head focused.