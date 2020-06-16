Unparalleled work ethic pays off for former Northside and Radford standout J.D. Mundy

ROANOKE, Va. – He’s been knocking it out the park at every step of his career and now, J.D. Mundy will have a crack at the bat at the pro level after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

“Rich Morales is the scout there and called me and I talked to the hitting coach there and the player development staff and heard nothing but great things from that organization and I’m excited to join them,” said Mundy.

Mundy’s work ethic has always been at an elite level, from his days at Northside to even the beginning of college career, which started at Virginia Tech. While in Blacksburg, he made 59 starts over two seasons, racking up 12 home runs and 57 hits.

Following a coaching change, Mundy transferred to Radford following his sophomore season, where his impact was immediate. He had a batting average just under .400 for his junior season, led the team with 13 home runs and earned Big South First Team all-conference honors.

“I just tried to learn from my mistakes from the game and just try to work on the things I need to work on to be a better baseball player,” Mundy said.

“My approach at the plate is to definitely try and hit something hard, hit a double or a home run and try to get my pitch early in the count. Just to put a good swing on it and whatever happens, happens.”

Being a Highlander has been special for the Roanoke native. His uncle, Kelly Dampeer, played at Radford and was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 1997 MLB June amateur draft, before being inducted into Radford’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

“He’s definitely taught me a lot growing up. He’s been like a role model for me whenever I needed help with my swing or anything,” said Mundy.

Though the major and minor league seasons are currently in question, Mundy is confident that when the time comes, he will once again step up and deliver.

“I’ve just always loved the game. I’ve always been obsessed with everything to do about it.”