Pulaski Co begins workouts with new coach, new procedures

Dubin, Va. – There’s a few things that are different about Pulaski’s pre-season conditioning this year.

Former Galax head coach Mark Dixon is in charge at Pulaski now, but even though some things are new, one thing hasn’t changed. T he kids are eager to do anything at this point, they’re up for anything because they’ve been locked up for so long.

“I love coming here every day and working hard. He’s an amazing coach, played in the NFL for 9 seasons, that’s a great accomplishment,” Cougars senior Zeke Surber.

The Cougars have been working out for a few days now, while taking every precaution mandated by the VHSL for Phase 2.

“Just have to stay 6 feet a part at all time and we have to run hard every time, every time we get up. It’s serious, pretty serious. Don’t get close,” Surber said.

All in hopes for a fall season in Dublin.