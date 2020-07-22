2020 Senior softball shines in night two

Roanoke, Va. – The second night of 2020 senior softball games at Burton fields produced a pair of quality games. In the Red vs Gray game, Abby Weaver jacked the go-ahead home run to grab MVP honors as the Red edged the Gray 5-4. Meanwhile the Navy team toppled the Black team 4-2. For the second straight night Lord Botetourt’s Meredith Wells hit a three-run home run, and this one decided the game. Wells was named game MVP for a second consecutive game.