Big East & Big South Conferences postpone Fall Sports

The Big East Conference and the Big South conference join the ranks of those throwing up a stop sign on fall sports.

Both conferences have officially delayed all fall sports due to health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic.



Liberty is an associate member of the Big East in field hockey, so they are directly affected.

Radford is a Big South non-football member school So the Highlanders are pausing men’s and women’s cross country, soccer, volleball, golf and tennis, and any out of season competitions in spring sports until spring.

Meanwhile, delaying Big South football impacts VMI’s 2020 fall schedule.

The Keydets were set to take on Robert Morris, a first year member of the Big South on September 5th in Moon Township, Pennsylvania in their opener. The Colonials announced they have suspended their fall season, despite being given the option by the conference to play 4 non-conference games this fall at their discretion. Robert Morris vs. VMI will not be played.