Yankees star Judge put on injured list with strained calf

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with the Yankees Luke Voit (59) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Oft-injured Yankees star Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list with a right calf strain before Friday night’s game against Boston and manager Aaron Boone is optimistic the outfielder will not miss significant time.

The move was retroactive to Wednesday and Boone described the strain as mild after an MRI revealed the injury. To replace Judge on the active roster, Thairo Estrada was recalled from the Yankees’ alternate site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Judge began Friday leading the majors with nine homers and tied with Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon for the major league lead with 20 RBIs.

Judge was pulled for a pinch hitter during Tuesday night’s win over Atlanta and didn't play Wednesday. The Yankees were off Thursday.

The 28-year-old All-Star missed time during July’s training camp because of a stiff neck.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year hit 27 homers in each of the last two seasons, both of them interrupted by injuries. His right wrist was broken when he was hit by a pitch in 2018 and he went on the injured list for two months last year with a left oblique strain.

Judge was diagnosed with a broken rib in March. Boone said last weekend’s series on the artificial turf in Tampa Bay took its toll on the 6-foot-7 outfielder.

