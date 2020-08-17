Lord Botetourt’s Hunter Rice verbally commits to Army

ROANOKE, Va. – Coach Jamie Harless continues to churn out Division One talent from Lord Botetourt’s football program. The most recent commit being star running back and linebacker Hunter Rice, who has verbally committed to play for Army.

In 2019 Rice rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns in juts 8 games of action. He then cranked it up a notch in the postseason where he racked up over 800 yards in the Region 3D Playoffs, helping lead the Cavaliers to the VHSL Class 3 State Championship. He’s also on track to set a new VHSL rushing record in yards that was set by former Staunton River and now Emory & Henry running back, Grayson Overstsreet.

Rice becomes the 5th Lord Botetourt prospect in the class of 2021 to commit to a D-1 FBS or FCS program. You’ll recall the trio of Cavaliers that committed to Appalachian State-- Colston Powers, Kyle Arnholt and Troy Everett. And in June, Xavier Stephens committed to play for Lehigh.