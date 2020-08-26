81ºF

Chemistry and connection growing for Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks, wide receivers

The Hokies are a little over two weeks out from season opener

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Head coach Justin Fuente of the Virginia Tech Hokies huddles with his team prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Like most teams, the loss of the spring and summer practice time has been an adjustment for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

“I don’t think I’d be truthful if I said we didn’t skip a beat,” said head coach Justin Fuente. “We missed all of spring practice, we had a shortened summer, our conditioning level is not the same it usually is rolling into camp, some of our chemistry hasn’t been the same, there’s a reason we do all those things.”

However, for two positions where communication can make the biggest impact, Fuente said they’ve done pretty well with the hand they’ve been dealt.

“They’ve done a good job, they being the receivers, Hendon and the quarterbacks,” he said. “They didn’t start back at zero. They found time to get good work in when they were allowed to, so it hasn’t been as huge of a deal. But certainly losing 15 practices and 15 opportunities to improve, some of the things we do in the summer time, we’re not as far along as we usually are.”

