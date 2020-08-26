Chemistry and connection growing for Virginia Tech’s quarterbacks, wide receivers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Like most teams, the loss of the spring and summer practice time has been an adjustment for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

“I don’t think I’d be truthful if I said we didn’t skip a beat,” said head coach Justin Fuente. “We missed all of spring practice, we had a shortened summer, our conditioning level is not the same it usually is rolling into camp, some of our chemistry hasn’t been the same, there’s a reason we do all those things.”

However, for two positions where communication can make the biggest impact, Fuente said they’ve done pretty well with the hand they’ve been dealt.

“They’ve done a good job, they being the receivers, Hendon and the quarterbacks,” he said. “They didn’t start back at zero. They found time to get good work in when they were allowed to, so it hasn’t been as huge of a deal. But certainly losing 15 practices and 15 opportunities to improve, some of the things we do in the summer time, we’re not as far along as we usually are.”