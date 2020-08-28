Rail Yard Dawgs unveil new look, logos

ROANOKE, Va. – Call it a “refresher” as opposed to a rebranding, but Roanoke’s minor league hockey club spruced up the only look this team has had since being announced in November of 2015. While the colors remain the same, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have upgraded the original logo and redesigned the team’s jerseys in advance of the 2020-21 SPHL season.

“Last season we began kicking around ideas for a new logo,” said Rail Yard Dawgs Vice President Alexandra Martin. “We knew there were certain elements we wanted to keep, like our mascot, Diesel, and the Roanoke star but it was time for an update, a refresh.

The team began the redesign process in December of 2019 but reportedly didn’t settle on a final product until April or May of 2020. A local designer, John Comstock of Magnets USA in Vinton, gets and ’assist’ on the new look. Comstock has been a devoted fan of the team since their first season.

“My family and I are huge supporters,” said Comstock. “The opportunity to work with the front office on the creation of the new logo has been an amazing experience and a huge honor. I look forward to seeing the boys take the ice in the new uniforms and having a great season.”

The new touches were revealed virtually on the team’s Facebook page. New items will be available for purchase on the team’s merchandise website.

The SPHL is targeting a mid-to-late December return for the 2020-21 regular season.