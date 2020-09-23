The Latest: Judo federation cancels event in Japan

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The International Judo Federation has canceled an event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IJF had announced a return to international competition after a months-long pause with Grand Slam events in Budapest, Hungary, next month and in Japan in December. They were intended to be part of qualification for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The Budapest competition now needs to be confirmed within two weeks “pending on a decision from the Hungarian government.”

