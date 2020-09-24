Virginia Tech ‘ready to play’ in Saturday’s season opener against N.C. State

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After two straight weeks of postponed games, wide receiver Tre Turner is ready to play.

“I think it’s the same as the first game, second game, we’re all ready to play,” Turner said. “I don’t think anyone is not wanting to play. I think everyone is ready to get on the field and see what we look like as a team.”

On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Hokies will take on N.C. State by running an offense with two quarterbacks, a lot of depth at wide receiver and according to quarterback Braxton Burmeister, an urgency to run the ball.

“I think it starts up front and running the ball,” Burmeister said. “I think we will have a great gameplan going into this game and being able to pound the rock and everything opening out after that.”

And that starts up front, including a new face at center under Brock Hoffman.

“This group is really, really, really talented. Definitely the best offensive line I’ve ever been a part of,” Hoffman said.

On defense, linebacker Dax Hollifield said they’re a little different under defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, but with N.C. State’s aggressive play up front, their game plan must be top-notch.

“They rushed the ball for 247 yards, that’s the first thing that gets you,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “They ran the quarterback stretch play and the tight end stretch play pretty much all down the field.”

“We do a little different stuff. We switch it up a little bit,” Hollifield added. “We fly around the ball, it’s still nasty defense, still LPD, Coach Ham brings some new juice to it.”

But stopping N.C. State’s running attack starts at the Hokie defensive line, which Hoffman goes up against daily.

“I think our defensive line is really good, our offensive line is really good. Us going at it every day, things get chippy, things get contested, but at the end of the day it makes each other better,” Hoffman said. “And I think our D-line is going to be really good this year and we’re going to fly around and make some plays all over the field.”