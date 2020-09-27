Virginia Tech leads NC State at halftime

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Short-handed Virginia Tech led NC State at halftime on Saturday.

The score at halftime was 31-10.

Before the game, it was announced that Virginia Tech would be without 23 players due to injury and undisclosed reasons, including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and starting defensive back Jermaine Waller. In addition, new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who was supposed to coach in his first game since taking over for the retired Bud Foster, also missed the game.

The Hokies took a 17-0 lead 7:49 into the game on a 46-yard field goal by Brian Johnson, a 37-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert and an 8-yard touchdown run by Raheem Blackshear.

After backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister — who was filling in for Hooker — had to leave the game with an injury in the second quarter, third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson and a 16-yard touchdown pass to James Mitchell before halftime to give the Hokies a 31-7 lead.

