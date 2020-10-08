Cavaliers return home to face ‘unfamiliar’ ACC foe

Charlottesville, VA. – The Wolfpack--are one of the those ACC predators which don’t cross paths with the Cavs very often.

The two teams will meet Saturday for only the 6th time in 17 seasons.

“As much reading, or as much as you know the head coach or as much as you think-- until you play a team their true identity, their true character, just kind of the culture of the program you don’t see you don’t feel and you don’t know up close and personal. So it’s difficult, and and there’s certainly some unknowns and certainly adjusting that happens just as the game plays out." Virginia Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

The Cavs home win streak stands at 9, but to stretch that streak to ten they’ll try to sure up a defense that allowed 466 yards and 41 points -- albeit to top-ranked Clemson.

“I mean I think everybody’s good. I mean in this league everybody’s got good wide receivers, everybody’s got good quarterbacks and the difference between making a play and not making a play as you know it’s very minimal. And so you have to be on your a game at all times," Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell said.

Meanwhile new signal caller Brennan Armstrong tossed for 270 yards and three scores, and rushed for 89 more yards in a losing cause. He’s tops in the conference and 8th in the nation in total offense at 337 and a half yards per game.

“The good thing is that we know both Bryce and Brandon are capable of making some insane plays, so that definitely helps us bail out if we make a mistake. So I think there’s little changes in the kind of the style, but but I think the overall kind of mindset and belief in the quarterback hasn’t changed between the two.” senior Offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said.

The Cavaliers take on the Wolfpack on noon Saturday from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.