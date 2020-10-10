Lord Botetourt product earns number in Bronco’s program

Charlottesville, VA – When Bronco Mendenhall arrived in Charlottesville in 2016, he immediately instituted his culture. Everything will be earned...not given. Not just a roster spot, but even jersey numbers. The system is why is speaks volumes that former Lord Botetourt standout Jake Dewease earned his number -- 51 last week. He made his college debut at number one Clemson on special teams for the Cavaliers.

“It’s the thing I like most besides granting scholarships to walk-ons, having jerseys being awarded. To earn a jersey in season, that normally means that the player has done so well in a role they were elected as a member of our fourth side for a game. Then they have to win it again, to be able to get a jersey. So those standards are really high. Jake just tries hard every day. He just tries hard which is so valuable for life. He’s tough, he’s competitive and he just tries hard every single day. If I could say that and have a program that does that and develops people like that, it’s worth having a football team for that reason," Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall says.

Now a redshirt freshman with the Cavaliers, Dewease was a 2-time all-state defensive back and all-state wide receiver under coach Jamie Harless at Lord Botetourt. Dewease owns the school record for career interceptions with 17.