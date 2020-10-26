Washington’s Ron Rivera finishes his cancer treatment

Washington coach Ron Rivera had last treatment for a form of skin cancer Monday, two months after being diagnosed.

The Washington Football Team coach was diagnosed in August with squamous cell carcinoma, a cancer considered very treatable when caught as early as his was, according to the Associated Press.

Coach's Last Treatment It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛 #RiveraStrong Posted by Washington Football Team on Monday, October 26, 2020

His final treatment came a day after his team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3 at home.

While the 58-year-old missed some practice time this season, he has not had to miss any games while undergoing treatments.

Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated. While usually prepared for happenings on the field with a decade of NHL coaching experience, some things about going through cancer treatment surprised him.

“It’s probably going to take three or four weeks after I get my last treatment because of the recovery period, but I really am looking forward to it,” Rivera said.

