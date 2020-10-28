Hokies recalling resiliency ahead of Saturday’s game at Louisville

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Resiliency after a loss is something the Hokies are good at.

“I just feel like it comes from who has heart,” wide receiver Tre Turner said. “Whenever you have heart and lose a football game, you’re going to do everything in your power to not lose the next football game.”

Just like the 45-10 Duke loss last season was a motivating factor for the rest of 2019, the Wake Forest game last Saturday opened a Pandora’s Box of what needs to happen to win.

“It would be great to start off better,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “But to me it’s about the plan, the execution of the plan, what happens sometimes people play you different and do different things but you have to find ways to adjust.”

The 2-4 Louisville Cardinals have only allowed 28 points in their last two games, so Tech must get in sync with their original high-powered offense.

“They’re a really good defense, great personnel, very talented, they also play really hard so we have to go out and play really hard and execute the game plan,” tight end Nick Gallo said.

But just like Virginia Tech has an explosive offensive weapon in Khalil Herbert, the Cardinals do too in wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who has racked up 450 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“He’s a very good receiver, very explosive,” defensive back Brion Murray said. “Fast, quick, all around he’s a very good receiver, our whole unit is looking forward to it, the secondary is looking forward.”

The season continues to roll on as the Hokies head to Louisville Saturday, and the 1-0 mantra the Hokies preach isn’t just about the future.

“I always thought about it as don’t look too far in the future,” Gallo said. “But 1-0 is also not looking too far behind you, so we’re just trying to get back on track this week.”

Kick is set for 4 p.m. in Louisville and can be streamed on ACCN.