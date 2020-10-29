Cavs hoping to keep potent ‘Heels offense in check

Virginia’s trip to South Florida confirmed that the Cavaliers have the foundation to withstand the storm of a top 15 ranked opponent. But the five point loss, while a morale victory, still left the Cavs at a disappointing 1-4.

“You know at the end of the day it is adversity you know we don’t wanna be one and four but now we have to use that kind of us motivation adversity we’re coming out from obviously there are better situations that we’d like to be in but that’s just the situation that were in now you know we got to work with it and move on and look for the outcome that we want, ” Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa says.

The momentum in Miami centered around the return of starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The lefty dual threat signal caller brings the skills and the leadership to make the Cavs a much more dangerous group.

“We’re a different team with Brennan. The throws he can make, how tough he is when he scrambles, just his leadership style. I watched it from the sideline against Miami. This team this year went to Miami as well as going to Clemson and played with more resolve and more competitive spirit than when we played Clemson and Miami a year ago. Even though we didn’t have the outcome that we wanted I like this years mindset and effort better and I think Brennan has a lot to do with that,” Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall says.



UVA will need all of those qualities and a stellar defensive effort to slow North Carolina down.

The 'Heels check in 4-1 and ranked 15th, sporting a total offense that’s averaging 531 yards and nearly 38 points per game--that’s 8th in the nation.

“I mean they have great running backs great receivers just great players they’re great athletes you have to definitely respect them they break tackles so we just got a wrap up driver feed all that stuff bring it back to the fundamentals making some tackles can’t take anything for granted,” Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson says.

The North Carolina-Virginia game is schedule to kick at 8 p.m. from Charlottesville.