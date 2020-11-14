Virginia looks to ‘restart’ momentum after a week on ice

Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia will be two weeks removed from their 44-41 upset thriller over then 15th-ranked North Carolina.

The unexpected covid delay on the Louisville visit left the Cavaliers with a big ball of momentum, and nowhere to roll.

“It’s the same motivation week in and week out stay in detail we take it as an opportunity to study up a little bit more on Louisville before playing this weekend,” Cavaliers safety DeAngelo Amos says.

“It really is what you make it with your team so I think it was helpful if nothing else just for my routine breaker freshness and then return to play for the final stretch has fewer days as it was it’s still helped,” Cavaliers head football coach Bronco Mendenhall says.

Louisville comes in .with a potent offense that’s putting up nearly 30 points per game. The Cardinals aren’t lacking talent at the skill positions or up front for that matter.

Stopping the run game being able to contain that and getting after them is really something that is really key in this game. They have an o-line that works in unison and you don’t see that very often. So I think they’re really strong in that area they have a lot of talent in other areas as well but just being able to stop the run and get after I’m going to pass is something that will need to do," Cavaliers defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa says.

Louisville and Virginia kick off from Charlottesville Saturday at 3:30 p.m.