Liberty University unveils new arena with ribbon-cutting ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University athletic department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to unveil its new, state-of-the-art arena.

It took about two years to complete and seats 4,000 fans. Liberty Arena will be home to basketball and volleyball games.

“It’s very rare with a building project that the final product is even better than you dreamed about, but that’s the case with Liberty Arena. We thought this was going to be a tremendous facility, but when you’re here it’s just eye-popping,” said Ian McCaw, athletic director for Liberty University.

Men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay hopes the new facility will have a positive impact on the Flames.

“With this building, hopefully our teams, our programs can provide a national brand that we can all celebrate in, and it’s our responsibility to give you a product that you want to follow. And we’re blessed,” said McKay.

The women’s basketball team is scheduled to play their first game in the new arena December 1. The men’s team is set for December 3. Attendance is limited because of COVID-19 guidelines.