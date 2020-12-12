UVA remains motivated, focused for Cup Clash

Charlottesville, Va. – With the streak now in the rearview and the Cup now in Charlottesville, the Cavs might be wearing the target on their backs when invade Blacksburg on Saturday night. But it’s the rivalry -- the clash. And the motivation is built in.

“I think one of the values of having a rivalry game at the end of the season is motivation and regardless of how your season is gone there’s always that game another opportunity because of a specific component and I think that’s what this type of game does,” Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall says.

”Our motto is beating Tech every year. We just try and stay wanna know every week and this week it’s Tech so we’re just gonna attack the weekend, prepare, and finish off this year with a win against Tech, “ UVA offensive lineman Joe Bissinger says.

UVA’s riding a 4 game win streak where they’ve scored 44 , 31, 55 and 43 points. New quarterback Brennan Armstrong is playing like a veteran in the back half of his first season as a starter.

“We continue to go down that path of doing stuff that makes sense to Brennan and stuff that he’s really good at and he is a tough country kid,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Robert Anae says. The Hokies have been headed in the opposite direction..losers of four straight..and with an offense that’s been ravaged by injuries. Regardless..the veterans on the “Hoos defense are aware the potential is there, and the circumstances don’t matter on Saturday night.

”I want to keep the monkey I would say I want to keep the monkey on my back to make sure we keep focusing this week and not to just let you know injuries that they may have a protocols or Covid or what are the excuses could be to prevent us from working hard and considering it like we haven’t won in 15 years,” Cavaliers safety Joey Blount says.

The Cavaliers and Hokies kick off from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg Saturday night at 8 p.m.