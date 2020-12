BLACKSBURG, Va. – We don’t quite know if the Hokies 2020 football season is over.

Athletic director Whit Babcock announced that Virginia Tech has yet to make a decision about whether or not the team would accept a bowl bid.

Normally, a 5-6 season would not even be considered bowl-eligible; however, with COVID-19 changes, the traditional six-win requirement has been waived.

Babcock said head coach Justin Fuente is talking with players and the team will announce a decision within the next day.