Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker to enter transfer portal

Hendon Hooker #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies rushes in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The man who started seven of the Hokies’ 11 games this season will not be back in Blacksburg for the 2021 football season.

Hendon Hooker announced Thursday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In addition to starting seven games this season, in 2019, he started eight of the team’s 13 games.

Hooker was injured early during the Clemson game and did not play in the season finale against Virginia.

A Greensboro, North Carolina native, threw for 2,894 yards with 22 TDs and 7 interceptions, while rushing for 1,033 yards and 15 TDs during his time in Blacksburg.