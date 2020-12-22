Hokies place two on All-ACC first team

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) passes as he is hit by Virginia Tech defensive back Divine Deablo (17) in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Greensboro, NC – Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson and fellow College Football Playoff selection Notre Dame lead the 2020 All-ACC Football Teams announced on Tuesday. The Tigers and Fighting Irish each filled 12 slots on the first, second and third teams. Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and NC State had six.

Each of the league’s 15 teams placed at least one player on the All-ACC Teams, which were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Tigers wide receiver Amari Rodgers led the voting with 178 total points apiece. Lawrence leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Rodgers has an ACC-leading 69 receptions for 966 yards and seven touchdowns.

Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (154 points) was the leading vote-getter among defensive players. Lawrence is joined in the All-ACC first-team backfield by Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who also earned first-team honors as the all-purpose back. The ACC Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, Etienne has accounted for 1,598 all-purpose yards this season while scoring 15 touchdowns.

ACC leading rusher Michael Carter of North Carolina (1,245 yards/8.0 yards per carry) is the other first-team running back. UNC teammate Dyami Brown (an ACC-leading 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 catches) and Boston College’s Zay Flowers (892 yards and nine touchdowns on 56 receptions) join Rodgers to complete the three-man wide receiving corps. The All-ACC first team also features Boston College redshirt junior Hunter Long, who leads all tight ends nationally in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685).

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, announced earlier Tuesday as the 2020 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, led the offensive line voting. He leads a trio of Fighting Irish first-team offensive linemen, with Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer sweeping the guard position. Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and Boston College center Alec Lindstrom complete the front five. Pitt swept the first-team defensive end positions, with Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver placing 1-2 in voting at that position. Clemson freshman Bryan Bresee and NC State junior Alim McNeill man the tackle spots.

North Carolina senior Chazz Surratt is a repeat first-team selection at linebacker, where he is joined by Notre Dame senior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and NC State sophomore Payton Wilson. Clemson’s Derion Kendrick joins FSU’s Samuel as a first-team cornerback. Divine Deablo of Virginia Tech and Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame were tabbed at the safety positions. NC State’s Wilson is the ACC’s leading tackler with 108, including 57 solo stops. Pitt’s Weaver leads the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.61) after registering at total of 14.5 while playing just nine contests. FSU’s Samuel leads the league in passes defended (six breakups, three interceptions), while Deablo’s four interceptions tie for the ACC lead.

Miami’s Jose Borregales took first-team placekicking honors after converting 18 of 20 field goals (including a school-record tying 57-yarder) and connecting on all 35 of his PAT attempts. First-team punter Pressley Harvin III of Georgia Tech leads the nation with his average of 48.0 per kick, and specialist DJ Turner of Pitt averaged 22.2 per kickoff return and 8.3 per punt return.

The complete 2020 All-ACC Football Team:

First-Team Offense: QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

First-Team Defense: DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135DT - Alim McNeill, NC State, 106LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 127CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

First-Team Specialists: PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second-Team Offense: QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Second-Team Defense: DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Second-Team Specialists: PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third-Team Offense: QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59OG - Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Third-Team Defense: DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Third-Team Specialists: PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59SP - Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81

Honorable Mention (20 or more votes): QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27TE - Cary Angeline, NC State, 25AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20CB - Ja’Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56