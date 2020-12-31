Virginia Tech’s Daniel Pereira declares for MLS Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira announced on social media he’s entering the 2021 Major League Soccer Superdraft.

Pereira started all 26 games he appeared in over the last 2 seasons for the Hokies. In 2019 he was second in points, tallying 5 goals and 5 assists.

The former Northside High School star was named the 2019 VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Vikings to a State Final appearance.

The draft will take place virtually on Jan. 21

10 Sports caught up with Pereira back in September.