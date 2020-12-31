Virginia Tech’s Daniel Pereira declares for MLS Draft

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira announced on social media he’s entering the 2021 Major League Soccer Superdraft.
December 30, 2020
Pereira started all 26 games he appeared in over the last 2 seasons for the Hokies. In 2019 he was second in points, tallying 5 goals and 5 assists.
The former Northside High School star was named the 2019 VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Vikings to a State Final appearance.
The draft will take place virtually on Jan. 21
10 Sports caught up with Pereira back in September.