VMI opens ‘Spring Season’ of football in Lexington

Lexington, Va. – VMI’s spring football season practice schedule opened Friday afternoon at 430. The Keydets will be working out for three weeks ahead of their first contest, set for Februrary 20th at Chattanooga. An eight game slate in the SoCon awaits.

“We want to play as many games as possible here at VMI. We wanted to play in the fall but when the Southern conference decided not to play in the fall, so we wanted to be loyal to the Southern conference and so we excitedly accepted the challenge of moving on to playing in the spring and now we want to commit to playing in the spring and playing all eight games and putting our SoCon champion in the division one FCS playoffs,” Keydets head coach Scott Wachenheim explained. “I think we could have a national champion in this conference. It’s very competitive, all teams are expertly coached and I just look forward to that,” Wachenheim said.

VMI quarterback Reece Udinski opens the spring season as the SoCon preseason offensive player of the year in voting by the league’s nine coaches. The Keydets were 5-7 a year ago, 4-4 in the league. They are picked 6th this spring season. Wofford is the preseason favorite to win the SoCon.