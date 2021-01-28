VMI uses second half surge to take down Western Carolina

LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI went to halftime with a slim 39-37 lead over Western Carolina. Whatever the halftime speech was, it lit a fire under the Keydets’ playmakers.

The Catamounts tied the game at 41 early in the second half before the Keydets responded with a 13-0 run. Sean Conway scored 8 consecutive points during the stretch. He finished with 14 points on the night. While back-to-back SOCON player of the week Greg Parham led all scorers with 23 points. It’s the seventh straight game he’s tallied over 20 points. The team finished with 5 players scoring in double figures.

VMI shot 50 percent from the field in the 87-61 victory. They improved to 9-8 overall, 4-4 in SOCON play, and are now 9-1 at home this season.

“I thought it was a tremendous response after halftime. We didn’t play great in the first half, but in the second half we were locked in more defensively and we were able to get a couple of turnovers and get out in transition and get some of our shooters Kamdyn Curfman and Sean Conway some shots in transition. Myles Lewis got to the rim - overall a very good second half. We were playing VMI Basketball - active and scrappy on defense and getting out in transition and sharing the ball on offense.”

“Everyone impacted the game positively with Trey Bonham with seven assists and no turnovers. And DJ Nussbaum had a good impact defensively and was able to score the ball some as well. That’s what you are looking for. Guys to continue to improve and stick with it and help the win.”

“We’ll have our work cut out for us (Saturday at UNCG), but if we continue to play the right way, I think good things will continue to happen.”