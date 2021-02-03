Virginia Tech basketball star Tyrece Radford found guilty of DUI

Tyrece Radford pleaded guilty to drunk driving. This comes after being suspended from Hokies basketball team.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Tyrece Radford was in court Wednesday on his DUI and carrying a concealed weapon charges late last month.

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that the former Hokies basketball star entered an Alford plea, meaning he pleaded not guilty but acknowledged that there was enough evidence against him for him to be found guilty.

Judge Randal Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended.

On the second charge against Radford, carrying a concealed weapon, Duncan agreed to dismiss it if he is of good behavior for the next year.

On Jan. 25, Virginia Tech announced that the redshirt sophomore guard was suspended indefinitely from all basketball team activities.

Prior to being suspended from the team, Radford started in all 14 games he played, averaging a team-leading 31 minutes a game, while averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds a game.

