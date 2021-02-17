39ºF

Ad

Sports

Virginia Tech at Florida State men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

This is the fourth straight coronavirus-related postponement for the Hokies

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Florida State University, Coronavirus
Virginia Tech basketball
Virginia Tech basketball (WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The ACC announced on Wednesday that the Virginia Tech at Florida State men’s basketball game scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday in Tallahassee, but more positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech team led to the postponement.

Virginia Tech hasn’t played since Feb. 6 when it defeated Miami.

This marks the fourth straight coronavirus-related postponement to affect the Hokies.

Click here for the revised ACC men’s basketball schedule for Saturday.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: