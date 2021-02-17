Virginia Tech at Florida State men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The ACC announced on Wednesday that the Virginia Tech at Florida State men’s basketball game scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday in Tallahassee, but more positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech team led to the postponement.

Virginia Tech hasn’t played since Feb. 6 when it defeated Miami.

This marks the fourth straight coronavirus-related postponement to affect the Hokies.

