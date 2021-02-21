VHSL Wrestling Championships: Classes 1 and 4

SALEM, Va. – Salem Civic Center will be the epicenter of VHSL State wrestling championships for the next 3 days. Class one was on tap for Saturday, featuring power house Grundy.

The Golden Wave advanced 9 wrestlers into Finals matches, resulting in 6 first place wins. That led to Grundy claiming its 24th team title.

Rural Retreat finished 3rd as a team after earning 4 individual titles from Eli Blevins (126), Dorian Delp (160), Wyatt Sage (182) and Eli Fortuner (195).

Galax had an individual champion in Brender Rojas at the 285 pound weight class. While at 170, Terry Morgan of George Wythe claimed the State Title.

Down in Virginia Beach at the Class 4 championships, Amherst County finished 4th as a team. The Lancers had an individual winner at the 182 weight class in Kaine Morris. Salem had 2 wrestlers advance to finals matches, both resulting in runner-up nods, in Walker Chambers (113) and Cameron Martindale (285).