Virginia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

This is the fifth game to be affected by coronavirus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The ACC announced on Wednesday that the Virginia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 6, in Greensboro, but more positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech team led to the postponement.

Click here for the revised ACC men’s basketball schedule for Saturday.

Correction:The story was initially published to say the game was postponed, but a correction was made to say it was canceled.

