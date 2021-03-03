Virginia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The ACC announced on Wednesday that the Virginia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 6, in Greensboro, but more positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech team led to the postponement.

Our game on Saturday at NC State has been canceled — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 3, 2021

