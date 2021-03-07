Late comeback gives VMI upset win in SoCon Quarterfinals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Jake Stephens scored 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Furman 91-90 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament. Greg Parham added 21 points and Trey Bonham had 14 points for VMI. Myles Lewis added 13 points. Stephens hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Noah Gurley scored a career-high 30 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins. Alex Hunter and Clay Mounce each had 17 points.

The Keydets trailed by 15 points with less than nine minutes to play. They trimmed it down to an 80-70 score with just over three minutes remaining. That’s when the Keydets strung together a 10-0 run to force overtime.

The wins puts VMI in the SoCon semifinals for the first time since 2003. They will faceoff with the seven seed Mercer at 7:30 Sunday.