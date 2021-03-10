Roanoke men’s basketball ends season in ODAC semifinals with loss to Randolph-Macon

SALEM, Va. – The Basics

Score: #1 Roanoke 71 | #5 Randolph-Macon 77

Records: Maroons 10-2 | Yellow Jackets 10-0

Location: 2021 ODAC Basketball Tournament Semifinals - Salem, Va.

The Lead: The semifinal round of the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament would feature a pair of the top 15 teams in the nation according to the most recent D3hoops.com Poll. Despite having the #5 seed in the ODAC Tournament, Randolph-Macon brought their #1 national ranking into the matchup with 15th ranked Maroons. The Yellow Jackets would enjoy a double-digit advantage a couple different times but each time Roanoke would close the gap. A late maroons rally would fall short as Randolph-Macon held on for the 77-71 win to advance to the finals.

How it Happened:

Efosa Edosomwan and Kasey Draper staked Roanoke to an early 3-0 lead.

The two foes would trade the lead back and forth before a 6-0 spurt by RMC would give the visitors a 13-6 advantage.

With just over nine minutes to play before the break, the Yellow Jacket lead would grow to double digits, 20-10.

Four straight Edosomwan free throws would get the Maroons deficit to seven with just over two minutes in the half.

Tripp Greene and Draper would add three-pointers in the final minute to make it a 34-28 game at the break.

A pair of Miles Mallory free throws would once again see Macon with a 10-point edge.

Trailing 46-36, Roanoke would mount a rally to tie the game at 47 apiece. During the run, Trent Dawson would hit a jumper and add three free throws while Draper and Nick Price would allow Roanoke to get even with 12 minutes to go.

RMC would regain control with a 6-0 run, forcing a Roanoke timeout.

Another Mallory jumper with two minute to play would give the Yellow Jackets a 13 point lead.

Roanoke would have one last run as a pair of Draper triples would sandwich three Edosomwan free throws, getting RC back to within six.

The Yellow Jackets would make their free throws to hold on for the 77-71 ODAC Tournament win.

Edosomwan led all scorers with 22 points, including a perfect 11-11 from the strips. Draper added 19 with Greene and Dawson finishing with 11.

Up next: that wraps up an abbreviated season that would see the Maroons go a perfect 7-0 in ODAC regular season play and securing the top spot. After two weeks receiving votes, the Maroons would finally crack the D3hoops.com Men’s Basketball Top 15 poll.