Duke vs. Florida State ACC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Cancelation comes after positive case on Duke’s team

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Sports
Wake Forest forward Ody Oguama (33) fouls Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) on a rebound attempt during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Wintson-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, Pool) (Andrew Dye, Winston-Salem Journal)

The ACC quarterfinal game between Duke and Florida State has been canceled.

According to a release from the ACC, the game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m Thursday and was canceled due to coronavirus concerns on the Duke team.

With the cancelation, Florida State is advancing to the semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game, which is set to start at 8:30 p.m.

Read the full statement below:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With the cancelation Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

