Duke vs. Florida State ACC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The ACC quarterfinal game between Duke and Florida State has been canceled.

According to a release from the ACC, the game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m Thursday and was canceled due to coronavirus concerns on the Duke team.

With the cancelation, Florida State is advancing to the semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game, which is set to start at 8:30 p.m.

