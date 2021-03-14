Going dancing: Liberty tabbed as a 13 seed for NCAA Tournament

Liberty will represent the ASUN in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – During Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show, it was announced that Liberty would be a 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This will mark the Flames’ 5th NCAA Tournament appearance and the second under head coach Ritchie McKay. In 2019, Liberty defeated Mississippi State in the first round before falling to Virginia Tech in the second round, 67-58.

The Flames will enter the NCAA Tournament with a 23-5 overall record and an active 12-game win streak. Darius McGhee was named the ASUN Player of the Year, ASUN Tournament MVP and also earned ASUN All-Tournament Team honors along with Chris Parker and Kyle Rode.

Liberty will open play on Friday against 4 seed Oklahoma State in the first round.