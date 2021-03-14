Going dancing: Virginia tabbed as a 4 seed for NCAA Tournament

Virginia’s Trey Murphy III (25) chases teammate Reece Beekman (2) as he sprints across the court after making the game winning three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Cavalier’s a 72-69 victory over Syracuse on Thursday, March 11, 2021 during the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

ROANOKE, Va. – During Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show, it was announced that Virginia would be a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This will mark the Cavaliers’ 24th appearance in the ‘Big Dance’, after winning the 2019 National Championship with an overtime win over Texas Tech. This now marks the eighth time under head coach Tony Bennett that the Wahoos will be part of the Tournament field.

UVA held a 17-6 record in the regular season and added a win in the ACC Tournament against Syracuse. Their lineup features All-ACC First Team honoree Sam Hauser, All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive team honoree Jay Huff, and All-ACC Honorable Mention Kihei Clark.

Virginia’s run for an ACC Tournament Championship was cut short when the program had a positive COVID-19 test result after its quarterfinal matchup with Syracuse. While they had to return home to begin quarantine, should the team have seven consecutive daily negative tests prior to arriving at the NCAA Tournament bubble in Indianapolis, they will be permitted to play.

Virginia will open play on Saturday against 13 seed Ohio Bobcats in the first round.