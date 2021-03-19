NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech leads Florida at halftime, 33-27

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – In their NCAA Tournament First Round matchup, No. 10 Virginia Tech leads No. 7 Florida 33-27 at halftime.
The Hokies were led in the half by Hunter Cattoor who scored 9 points, all coming from the 3-point range. Tyrece Radford went 4-of-6 from the field for 8 points. Florida was led by Tre Mann who scored 7 points.
Both the Hokies and Gators are shooting 52 percent (12-of-23) from the field. The Hokies largest lead was 10 at the nine-minute mark of the half.
The winner of this game will advance to the Second Round and face the winner of the No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts matchup.